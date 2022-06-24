UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Orders Doctors' Weekly Visit, Exercise Machines At Old Home

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2022 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division Amir Khatak paid a visit to Old Age Home on Friday and ordered to provide the missing facilities including regular medical facility, modern exercise machine for the fitness of elderly inmates.

During the visit, Commissioner talked to the old home inmates for some times and asked them about their needs. He said that old homes are meant to provide a home like atmosphere to the destitute elderly people with all necessary facilities.

Khatak ordered the CEO health and MS DHQ hospital to visit the Old Home and depute doctors for weekly visit to the facility for treatment of elderly people to spare them botheration of visiting hospitals, says an official release.

Commissioner said that different recreational facilities would be made available at the old home and announced to donate a solar panel to the facility.

He said that modern exercise machines would also be donated for the destitute elderly people availing shelter at the old home adding that senior citizens' care was a collective responsibility.

Commissioner distributed cheque and gifts among the elderly people. Noted philanthropist Azhar Baloch and director social welfare accompanied the Commissioner on the occasion.

