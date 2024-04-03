Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Early Completion Of District Hospital

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner orders early completion of district hospital

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan directed officers concerned to ensure early completion of the ongoing upgradation project of District Hospital Khanewal on Wednesday.

During her visit to Khanewal, the commissioner reviewed the development of the project of the hospital and directed officers to speed up work for early completion of the project to facilitate masses. She said that the upgradation project was being completed with funds of Rs 86 million.

She said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered the upgradation and maximum facilities at all hospitals.

Maryam Khan maintained that the provision of the best medical facilities to the masses was the top priority of the provincial government and all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose. He directed hospital administration to display panaflex at prominent places in the hospital to aware people of the facilities being offered at the hospital.

She also planted a tree at the hospital and urged hospital administration to plant a maximum tree in the hospital's jurisdiction.

APP/qbs/thh

Related Topics

Multan Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Visit Khanewal All Government Best Top Million

Recent Stories

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

3 hours ago
 SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case o ..

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

3 hours ago
  Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

4 hours ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

8 hours ago
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

17 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

17 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

17 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

17 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

17 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan