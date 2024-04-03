Commissioner Orders Early Completion Of District Hospital
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan directed officers concerned to ensure early completion of the ongoing upgradation project of District Hospital Khanewal on Wednesday.
During her visit to Khanewal, the commissioner reviewed the development of the project of the hospital and directed officers to speed up work for early completion of the project to facilitate masses. She said that the upgradation project was being completed with funds of Rs 86 million.
She said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered the upgradation and maximum facilities at all hospitals.
Maryam Khan maintained that the provision of the best medical facilities to the masses was the top priority of the provincial government and all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose. He directed hospital administration to display panaflex at prominent places in the hospital to aware people of the facilities being offered at the hospital.
She also planted a tree at the hospital and urged hospital administration to plant a maximum tree in the hospital's jurisdiction.
