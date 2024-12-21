Commissioner orders early execution of WASA projects

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has ordered for early execution of mega projects of Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) in Faisalabad to provide relief to masses as early as possible.

Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, she expressed serious concerns over delay in the implementation of 14 WASA projects worth Rs. 11 billion. She directed to remove departmental hurdles immediately and share its PC-1 documents promptly for efficient execution.

She issued a strict directive and said that not a single moment should be wasted in implementing WASA schemes.

She directed the Director Development for daily monitoring and submission of progress report of the projects.

She stressed the need for upgrading sewerage system in the city to provide high-quality services and said that WASA should perform according to public expectations in service delivery.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir and WASA officials were also present in the meeting.