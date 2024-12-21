Commissioner Orders Early Execution Of WASA Projects
Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 09:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has ordered for early execution of mega projects of Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) in Faisalabad to provide relief to masses as early as possible.
Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, she expressed serious concerns over delay in the implementation of 14 WASA projects worth Rs. 11 billion. She directed to remove departmental hurdles immediately and share its PC-1 documents promptly for efficient execution.
She issued a strict directive and said that not a single moment should be wasted in implementing WASA schemes.
She directed the Director Development for daily monitoring and submission of progress report of the projects.
She stressed the need for upgrading sewerage system in the city to provide high-quality services and said that WASA should perform according to public expectations in service delivery.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir and WASA officials were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Rain expected tomorrow in UAE
Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community
Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Mate App Enters the Streaming Ra ..
Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Ab ..
Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai
Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa
PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT
Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands
US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight
Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan to experience longest night of year on Dec 212 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders early execution of WASA projects3 minutes ago
-
Infectious waste reduced from 62,000-kg to 14,000-kg: health secretary13 minutes ago
-
KP Governor hails sentences for May 9 incident offenders, calls for rule of law22 minutes ago
-
Steering Committee directs Aviation Ministry to expedite completion of IIA outsourcing process23 minutes ago
-
First batch of Bilawal Medical College receives degrees at convocation23 minutes ago
-
2 dacoits arrested, 4 motorcycles recovered33 minutes ago
-
Jabbar directs officials to ensure transparency in wheat procurement43 minutes ago
-
Tarar pledges rights at inaugural ceremony of Sasta Christmas Bazaar43 minutes ago
-
PATO calls to withdraw royalty fee on tourism imposed by G-B govt53 minutes ago
-
Lahore tops list of world’s 10 most polluted cities1 hour ago
-
Major operation conducted against illegal encroachments1 hour ago