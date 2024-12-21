Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Early Execution Of WASA Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Commissioner orders early execution of WASA projects

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has ordered for early execution of mega projects of Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) in Faisalabad to provide relief to masses as early as possible.

Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, she expressed serious concerns over delay in the implementation of 14 WASA projects worth Rs. 11 billion. She directed to remove departmental hurdles immediately and share its PC-1 documents promptly for efficient execution.

She issued a strict directive and said that not a single moment should be wasted in implementing WASA schemes.

She directed the Director Development for daily monitoring and submission of progress report of the projects.

She stressed the need for upgrading sewerage system in the city to provide high-quality services and said that WASA should perform according to public expectations in service delivery.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir and WASA officials were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Water Progress Nasir Share Billion

Recent Stories

Rain expected tomorrow in UAE

Rain expected tomorrow in UAE

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakista ..

Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community

19 minutes ago
 Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Ma ..

Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Mate App Enters the Streaming Ra ..

19 minutes ago
 Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cyc ..

Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Ab ..

22 minutes ago
 Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai

Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow

Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow

2 hours ago
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Afri ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa

2 hours ago
 PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING ..

PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT

3 hours ago
 Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeem ..

Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands

3 hours ago
 US official’s alleged threat perception from Pak ..

US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule co ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight

4 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan