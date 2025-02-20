Commissioner orders encroachment-free markets

Open Menu

February 20, 2025

In line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of an encroachment-free Punjab, Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Karim Khan, issued directives to clear all commercial areas and markets of illegal encroachments

Taking action on the directives of Commissioner, unauthorized structures were being demolished to widen pathways and enhance the city's aesthetics.

To personally assess the progress, Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan conducted a walking tour of key commercial hubs, including Hussain Agahi, Gardezi Market and Brand Road. During his visit, he interacted with traders and citizens, gathering their input on the anti-encroachment drive.

He instructed the district administration to ensure uniform signboards across all markets and ordered the beautification of commercial areas through designated shop painting. Stressing the importance of clear pathways, he emphasized that roads should be spacious to facilitate easy movement, particularly for women and elderly citizens.

Meanwhile, he assigned the restoration of the historic Wali Muhammad Mosque to the Walled City Authority. The commissioner strictly prohibited the installation of makeshift shades and tarpaulins outside shops, reinforcing the commitment to maintaining order.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari reported that Hussain Agahi and Gardezi Market have been successfully cleared of encroachments. To further enhance convenience, parking spots and waiting sheds will also be developed. The administration, under Commissioner’s guidance, is actively engaging with the business community to ensure voluntary compliance.

Accompanying the commissioner on this initiative were Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Saif and Assistant Commissioner City Abdul Sami Sheikh.

Citizens expressed their appreciation for Commissioner Aamir Karim’s efforts in launching the beautification plan, recognizing it as a major step towards a more organized and visually appealing Multan.

