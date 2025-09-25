Commissioner orders enhanced efforts against dengue fever in Sargodha division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Thursday chaired a meeting to review dengue control measures in the division and directed officials to intensify efforts to combat the disease.

According to the official spokesperson here, the commissioner announced that Anti-Dengue Day will be observed on October 1 across all four districts of the division.

On the occasion, Director Health Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz briefed the meeting that three dengue cases were reported in Sargodha in the last 24 hours, adding that a total of 1,175 dengue surveillance teams, including 893 indoor and 282 outdoor teams, are actively monitoring homes and public spaces.

During the meeting, progress was reviewed on reactivating water filtration plants, with 76 out of 84 plants restored in the first phase.

The remaining plants are expected to be operational within a week.

The Commissioner was informed that the survey and geo-technical investigation for the major sewerage project in Sargodha City have been completed, with project initiation expected in December.

The Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioners to personally inspect water filtration plants and regularly check water quality.

He emphasized maintaining discipline in government hospitals and completing the HVP vaccination campaign within the target timeframe.

Deputy Commissioners from all four districts, WASA Managing Director Azizullah Khan and others were present in the meeting.