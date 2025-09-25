Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Enhanced Efforts Against Dengue Fever In Sargodha Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Commissioner orders enhanced efforts against dengue fever in Sargodha division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Thursday chaired a meeting to review dengue control measures in the division and directed officials to intensify efforts to combat the disease.

According to the official spokesperson here, the commissioner announced that Anti-Dengue Day will be observed on October 1 across all four districts of the division.

On the occasion, Director Health Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz briefed the meeting that three dengue cases were reported in Sargodha in the last 24 hours, adding that a total of 1,175 dengue surveillance teams, including 893 indoor and 282 outdoor teams, are actively monitoring homes and public spaces.

During the meeting, progress was reviewed on reactivating water filtration plants, with 76 out of 84 plants restored in the first phase.

The remaining plants are expected to be operational within a week.

The Commissioner was informed that the survey and geo-technical investigation for the major sewerage project in Sargodha City have been completed, with project initiation expected in December.

The Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioners to personally inspect water filtration plants and regularly check water quality.

He emphasized maintaining discipline in government hospitals and completing the HVP vaccination campaign within the target timeframe.

Deputy Commissioners from all four districts, WASA Managing Director Azizullah Khan and others were present in the meeting.

Recent Stories

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million overs ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million oversubscribed Sukuk

26 minutes ago
 Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U ..

Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U.S.

43 minutes ago
 FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 de ..

FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline

50 minutes ago
 UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in ha ..

UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, part ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..

1 hour ago
 UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Tra ..

UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China

2 hours ago
BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role ..

BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..

3 hours ago
 XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

3 hours ago
 EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

3 hours ago
 UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

3 hours ago
 Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day o ..

Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Direc ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan