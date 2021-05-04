UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Orders Enhanced Sugar Supply To Markets, Ramzan Bazaars

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mahmood Tuesday ordered enhanced sugar supply under additional quota to open market and Ramzan Bazaars for easy access of the consumers to the white crystalline sweetener at low price.

Presiding over a price control meeting via the video link, commissioner ordered price control magistrates to continue crackdown against the profiteers and hoarders to keep the genie of price hike in the bottle, says an official release.

Keeping in view the Eid shopping activity, price magistrates were also told to keep maintaining a strict vigil over demand and supply of essential items in the open market.

Commissioner ordered 100 per cent enforcement of coronavirus SOPs during ongoing Ramazan and the Eid ul Fitr holidays.

