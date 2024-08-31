Commissioner Orders Enhancing Beautification, Cleanliness Of Bahawalpur City
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha emphasized on Saturday the need for a coordinated strategy among all departments to enhance beautification, cleanliness, and decoration of Bahawalpur city.
In a meeting held at his office's conference room, the commissioner directed that additional commissioners and assistant commissioners should be assigned to specific zones to oversee cleanliness, street-light installation, and improvements in municipal services.
Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Manzoor Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimoor, Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Farooq Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Sana Ramchand, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ahmar Malik, DG PHA Rubina Iqbal Abbasi, SE Highways Farrukh Mumtaz Warraich, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed, and other relevant officials attended the meeting.
Commissioner Chatha stressed that the Municipal Corporation, Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, Parks and Horticulture Authority, and other departments must intensify their efforts to enhance services. He announced a campaign to repair roads, widen intersections, improve the sewage system, and install covers on open manholes. The commissioner praised Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa and his team for their effective drainage management during recent rains.
The meeting also reviewed ongoing initiatives: the Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur is addressing open manhole covers, sewage cleaning, street-light restoration, and removal of encroachments and wall chalking; the Parks and Horticulture Authority is managing city beautification, greenbelt decoration, and plant maintenance; and the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company is handling cleanliness. The roles of the Highways and Health Departments were also discussed.
