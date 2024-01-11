Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Ensuring Urea Fertiliser Sale At Fixed Price

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2024 | 08:12 PM

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has ordered that the sale of urea fertiliser should be ensured at the fixed prices across division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has ordered that the sale of urea fertiliser should be ensured at the fixed prices across division.

He directed the Agriculture Department teams to continue inspection of sale points and godowns on regular basis and monitor the dealers even during the night hours.

She was presiding over a meeting, held here to review availability of urea fertiliser in the division and its sale at the fixed rates. She made it clear that strict action would be taken against those indulging in overcharging or hoarding of the commodity. She urged the price control magistrates to remain active in markets and directed them to deal with hoarders of fertilisers with an iron hand.

The officers of different departments were present in the meeting.

