Commissioner Orders Expediting Work On Safe City Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2024 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat has directed the departments concerned to accelerate their efforts for early completion of the safe city project in Faisalabad.

Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, she said that the Punjab government was sincere in accomplishing the safe city project. Therefore, all departments concerned should coordinate for completion of the project, which was imperative for future progress of the third major metropolis of the country.

She took briefing about latest progress of the safe city project and directed the buildings department to accelerate efforts for making Faisalabad a safe city in real sense.

She also expressed dismay and resentment when she came to know that Communication & Works Department (CWD) did not inform the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) for installation of power transformers according to required number of the project. She said that caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi was taking keen interest in the safe city project in Faisalabad. Hence, no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated, she warned.

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia and officers of other departments were also present.

