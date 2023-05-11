Commissioner orders finalizing employees' promotion cases within week

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Division Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir ordered officials concerned on Thursday to finalize cases of employees awaiting promotion to the next grade within a week time in a transparent manner.

Presiding over a meeting with deputy commissioners via the video link, the commissioner also ordered to make the closed water filtration plants functional without any delay.

Commissioner said that promotion cases of officers and officials that are pending in different departments should be taken up on priority adding that departmental promotion committee (DPC) meetings should be convened and promotion cases be decided within a week on merit.

Seniority lists should be updated accordingly.

He asked deputy commissioners to personally supervise this process.

Commissioner was informed that there were 255 water filtration plants in the division but 91 of them were dysfunctional.

Officials said that these 91 plants would be made functional within a week.