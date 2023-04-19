Commissioner orders fitness certification of swings at parks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Amir Khattak Wednesday ordered an inspection of swings installed at all the parks across four districts of Multan division ahead of Eid ul Fitr as a precaution for the safety of children who throng parks with families to enjoy Eid.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for Eid including cleanliness of cities and towns, and maintenance of green belts, the commissioner said that local administration and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) should arrange an inspection of swings at parks making it clear that no swings would be allowed to operate without fitness certification.

He also asked deputy commissioners to send a request to the provincial government to ban bathing in canals during Eid days to prevent any unwanted incidents.

He asked Wasa, Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), Health, and PHA to issue duty rosters for Eid days. He said that MWMC should not place any waste containers outside parks.

Khattak said that the city's entry/exit gates be decorated and the surroundings properly cleaned. He ordered action against those involved in throwing construction material/waste on roads. Commissioner also ordered foolproof security during 'Chand Raat', the night before Eid ul Fitr.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Multan Omar Jahangir ordered an inspection of swings at parks for fitness certificates. Moreover, he added that operations of temporary and dangerous swings in open spaces would be banned in the city for children's safety.