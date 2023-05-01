Commissioner orders foolproof security for Chinese engineers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the police and other departments to ensure foolproof security for Chinese engineers working on various projects in Faisalabad.

During a meeting here on Monday, she reviewed security arrangements for the Chinese working on CPEC and other projects, and said that the government was sincere for national progress and prosperity and in this connection all foreigners especially Chinese who came to Pakistan for completion of various development projects would be provided fully safe and secure atmosphere at their work place.

She also expressed dismay over non-installation of security gadgets including CCTV cameras, alarm system, metal detectors, streetlights and boundary wall by a company working under FIEDMC control in field and directed to complete all security related arrangements within 10 days.

She said that security matters would be reviewed during next meeting after 10 days and all those companies and institutions would be shutdown which would remain failed to complete security arrangements especially for Chinese.

She also warned the officials of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) to work honestly and dedicatedly, otherwise strict action would be taken.

She also reviewed security arrangements on CPEC and non-CPEC projects initiated in district Jhang and Chiniot and directed deputy commissioners of these districts to visit the sites and update commissioner office duly during next meeting.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Ali Annan Qamar, City Police Officer (CPO) Ali Nasir Rizvi and others were also present in the meeting.