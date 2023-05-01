UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Orders Foolproof Security For Chinese Engineers

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Commissioner orders foolproof security for Chinese engineers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the police and other departments to ensure foolproof security for Chinese engineers working on various projects in Faisalabad.

During a meeting here on Monday, she reviewed security arrangements for the Chinese working on CPEC and other projects, and said that the government was sincere for national progress and prosperity and in this connection all foreigners especially Chinese who came to Pakistan for completion of various development projects would be provided fully safe and secure atmosphere at their work place.

She also expressed dismay over non-installation of security gadgets including CCTV cameras, alarm system, metal detectors, streetlights and boundary wall by a company working under FIEDMC control in field and directed to complete all security related arrangements within 10 days.

She said that security matters would be reviewed during next meeting after 10 days and all those companies and institutions would be shutdown which would remain failed to complete security arrangements especially for Chinese.

She also warned the officials of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) to work honestly and dedicatedly, otherwise strict action would be taken.

She also reviewed security arrangements on CPEC and non-CPEC projects initiated in district Jhang and Chiniot and directed deputy commissioners of these districts to visit the sites and update commissioner office duly during next meeting.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Ali Annan Qamar, City Police Officer (CPO) Ali Nasir Rizvi and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Police China Company Visit CPEC Chiniot Jhang Progress Nasir All Government

Recent Stories

Without concrete reforms in the system, it is not ..

Without concrete reforms in the system, it is not possible to overcome the crisi ..

22 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th Arabian Travel ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, showcasing d ..

22 minutes ago
 Not happy with fifth position, want to play at num ..

Not happy with fifth position, want to play at number four: Mohammad Rizwan

29 minutes ago
 ‘Whoever called Nawaz thief his own son turned o ..

‘Whoever called Nawaz thief his own son turned out to be a thief,’ says Mary ..

45 minutes ago
 Imran Khan leads Lahore Rally for laborers today

Imran Khan leads Lahore Rally for laborers today

1 hour ago
 EAD leads initiatives in combatting climate change

EAD leads initiatives in combatting climate change

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.