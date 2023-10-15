Commissioner orders foolproof security of Chinese engineer, staff

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has ordered for making foolproof security arrangements for Chinese Engineers and other staff working on different development projects in the division.

Chairing a meeting on Sunday, she reviewed security measures adopted for Chinese staff.

She stressed the need to implement security SOPs for clearance private security guards for Chinese people and directed the deputy commissioners (DC) and police heads to visit the project areas where Chinese engineers were performing duties so that their security could be beefed up in accordance with prevalent situation.

She also directed for regular police patrolling around the Chinese camps and warned that laps in security will not be tolerated.