Commissioner orders for all arrangements to tackle expected floods

Commissioner Sargodha Farah Masood has directed the deputy commissioners of the four districts and the officers of the Irrigation Department to complete all arrangements to tackle the expected floods before the start of monsoon season

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Farah Masood has directed the deputy commissioners of the four districts and the officers of the Irrigation Department to complete all arrangements to tackle the expected floods before the start of monsoon season.

She was addressing a meeting, called to discuss a plan for dealing with the possible flood hazards, here on Tuesday at her office. Chief Engineer Canals Chaudhry Ghulam Murtaza, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Naila Baqir, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Umar Sher Chatha, Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Syed Musa Raza, Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi and other officers attended the meeting.

She said that a detailed report should be prepared by re-surveying the embankments of rivers, canals and watercourses and ongoing development projects should be completed on time.

The commissioner said that de-silting of all watercourses should be done on time while Rescue-1122, Civil Defence and other civil agencies should conduct mock exercises in that regard.

Dr Farah said that machinery, boats, generators and other necessary equipment should to be made functional for their use in case of possible floods. She ordered for removal of encroachments on waterways.

Chief Engineer Canals Chaudhry Ghulam Murtaza gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing de-silting and development works in the zone, the water situation in rivers and barrages and other issues including manpower.