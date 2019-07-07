UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Orders For Basic Facilities At Bus/wagon Terminals

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 06:20 PM

Commissioner orders for basic facilities at bus/wagon terminals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) ::Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti has directed for ensuring basic facilities at bus/wagon stands in Faisalabad sivision and asked the secretaries regional transport authorities (RTAs) for submission of compliance reports.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting in which the matter relating to basic facilities at wagon/bus stands was discussed. He told the meeting that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken serious notice of deplorable conditions at the bus stands.

The commissioner said that clean drinking water should be available at all bus terminals and sufficient number of wash rooms must also be ensured.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Sardar Saifullah Dogar, ADC(G) Tariq Niazi, Additional Commissioner Mehbub Ahmad, Secretary RTA Zameer Hussain, ACG Musawar Niazi, Admin Officer Riaz Anjum, Assistant Administrator General Bus Stand Rana Habib Ullah and others. Deputy Commissioners and other officers in Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot participated in the meeting through video link.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Punjab Water RTA Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Daily cash limit for VAT refunds set at AED7,000

51 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s #Hayyakum2020 hashtag share ..

51 minutes ago

Standard Chartered Bank denies closing operations ..

1 hour ago

Dubai’s Victory Team aims for Sarasota triumph

2 hours ago

Won’t resign as captain: Sarfaraz Ahmed

2 hours ago

AED10m projects in Al Ain includes 7 new parks

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.