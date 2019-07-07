Commissioner orders for basic facilities at bus/wagon terminals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) ::Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti has directed for ensuring basic facilities at bus/wagon stands in Faisalabad sivision and asked the secretaries regional transport authorities (RTAs) for submission of compliance reports.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting in which the matter relating to basic facilities at wagon/bus stands was discussed. He told the meeting that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken serious notice of deplorable conditions at the bus stands.

The commissioner said that clean drinking water should be available at all bus terminals and sufficient number of wash rooms must also be ensured.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Sardar Saifullah Dogar, ADC(G) Tariq Niazi, Additional Commissioner Mehbub Ahmad, Secretary RTA Zameer Hussain, ACG Musawar Niazi, Admin Officer Riaz Anjum, Assistant Administrator General Bus Stand Rana Habib Ullah and others. Deputy Commissioners and other officers in Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot participated in the meeting through video link.