Commissioner orders for completing process of demarcation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu Wednesday asked deputy commissioners to finalise process of demarcation of municipal corporations, municipal committees and tehsil committees in Multan division till Sep 25 and make initial recommendations public on Sep 26 for public feedback and objections.

Presiding over a meeting here, he said the provincial government had ordered officials across Punjab to start taking practical steps for devolving powers to the local level under the new local government act.

He said the recommendations be sought from assistant commissioners and assistant director local government from Sep 27 to Oct 14, said an official release issued here.

Iftikhar Sahu ordered that notices be issued for public to give their proposals/objections on the recommendations and all these be collected till Oct 17 and submitted to the office of commissioner till Oct 18.

He said that commissioners were bound to decide proposals/objections from public from Oct 19 to 25.

The deputy commissioners would finalise the document from Oct 26 till Nov 1 and would make it public on Nov 2 for information of people.

The commissioners have been declared competent authority for demarcation in the division, DCs in districts and ACs in tahsils.

The release said that Multan may emerge as a metropolitan by virtue of its population size. Moreover, an urban area with a population of 250,000 would be called a municipal corporation, over 75,000 but below 250,000 would make it municipal committee while below 75,000 but above 20000 would make an urban or city area to be titled as town committee.

The commissioner ordered DCs to get the process completed direct under their supervision so that fruits of the initiative reach the people.

DC Amir Khatak, director local government Arshad Gopang, additional commissioner Sarfraz Ahmad and other officials attended the meeting.