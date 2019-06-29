UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Orders For Curbing Canal Water Theft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 07:09 PM

Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti has ordered for taking measures to curb canal water theft in the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti has ordered for taking measures to curb canal water theft in the division.

Presiding over a meeting to review the matters relating to canal water theft on Saturday, he ordered for regular monitoring of the canal system. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken serious notice of canal water theft.

He asked the Irrigation authorities to take action against the staff found involved in helping the water pilferers.

He asked the DCs to conduct regular meetings with the officers of Irrigation Department for providing them administrative assistance for controlling the incidents of water theft.

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Sardar Saifullah Dogar, Acting CPO Nadeem Abbas, ACG Musawar Niazi and officers of Irrigation Department were present, while Deputy Commissioners Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot Tahir Wattoo, Mian Muhsin Rasheed and Aman Anwar Qudwai participated in the meeting through video-link.

