Commissioner Orders For Expediting Crackdown Against Profiteers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Commissioner orders for expediting crackdown against profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan has directed the administrations of four districts to expedite crackdown against profiteering and overcharging so that the people could be saved from artificial price hike.

He was addressing a meeting in which Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad, Muhammad Ali, Additional Commissioner Imran Raza Abbasi and Extra Assistant Director Agriculture, Abdul Rehman were present while deputy commissioners of other districts joined the meeting through video link.

Divisional Commissioner reviewed the government fixed prices of daily use commodities.

The price control magistrates should play an active and responsible role in provisionof daily use items on fixed rates so that people could get relief of government's initiatives,he added.

