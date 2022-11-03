UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Orders For Expediting Dengue Surveillance

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2022 | 06:12 PM

Commissioner orders for expediting dengue surveillance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhary, directed officials concerned to expedite dengue surveillance as no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

Commissioner expressed these views during a surprised visit to various high-risk places for the surveillance of anti-dengue teams here on Thursday.

He directed to ensure presence of dengue surveillance teams into the field as false reporting will not be tolerated.

He ordered complete sweeping of Bosan and Sher Shah towns as most of the dengue cases reported in these areas.

Mr Ashfaq ordered to upload the anti-dengue activities on portal through modern android system and warned that the officers concerned will face strict action over less activities than the set target.

Health department teams were asked to conduct surveillance of houses, tyre shops and graveyards and sealing of commercial buildings over dengue larvae.

Exemplary cleanliness arrangements should be made at bus and wagon stands.

He urged the Ulema to create awareness among masses about dengue during their Friday sermons.

He asked the citizens to play their due role to keep their environment dry and clean instead of being afraid of the dengue mosquito.

