Commissioner Orders For Immediate Disposal Of Animal Waste, Cleanliness In City On Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Commissioner orders for immediate disposal of animal waste, cleanliness in city on Eid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division Engineer Amir Khattak has assigned task to waste management company regarding cleanliness of the city on Eid-ul-Adha.

He expressed these views while presiding over meeting here on Wednesday.

He also directed officials to form special cleanliness squads in remote areas as well and reduce response time.

Commissioner said that sanitation and drainage were most important issues of the city and ordered to formulate workable plan for Eid-ul-Adha.

He ordered to devise plan for immediate disposal of animal waste and cleanliness of the city on Eid.

Commissioner Amir Khattak also directed the company to work with full efficiency.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo said that district administration officials will also monitor the performance of the company in the field on Eid as Eid plan has been chalked out.

Around 15 immediate response camps are being set up in the city for Eid. 2000 plastic bags will be distributed in each union council. food will be provided to all sanitary workers in the field to avert delay in cleanliness.

As many as 2300 workers of the company would perform duty while 491 workers were being recruited through third party. Citizens could register their complaints on toll free number 1139 while complaints also can be sent on WhatsApp number 03059215555.

The meeting was attended by Company Secretary Kabir Khan, Manager Operations Anwarul Haq and concerned officers.

