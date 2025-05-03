Commissioner orders for improvement in roads condition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan has directed the Municipal Corporation Faisalabad to improve condition of city roads.

During inspection of various city roads here on Saturday, she sought cost estimates for the repair of key roads and directed for a survey to identify non-functional streetlights in the municipal limits.

She said that patchwork should also be carried out on damaged roads in different areas to address the difficulties being faced by the commuters.

She said that after completion of survey, the work should begin to replace faulty streetlights.

She also directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to carry out additional tree plantation along the green belts.

She said that no manhole in the city should be left uncovered.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Amir Raza, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Asif Chauhan, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Ali Abbas and others were also present on the occasion.