Commissioner Orders For Making Filtration Plants Functional Across Division
January 20, 2025
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan on Monday emphasized the administration's responsibility of providing clean drinking water to the public and directed authorities concerned to ensure all water filtration plants were made fully functional in the division.
He instructed that filters should be replaced regularly and discussed uninterrupted water supply through public-private partnership.
He issued these direction while chairing a performance review meeting of Lodhran district here.
The commissioner also issued directives for eliminating encroachments and improving traffic management. He stressed the need for immediate action on public complaints at land record centers, demanding thorough inquiries and departmental action against corrupt staff. He warned that interference in official matters would be dealt strictly, reiterating a zero-tolerance policy on corruption.
Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan emphasized the importance of following up on judicial cases, including those of overseas Pakistanis, ensuring timely resolution and justice in revenue courts.
He held additional commissioners and deputy commissioners accountable for revenue matters and called for increased recovery of stamp duty, land revenue, water rates, and agricultural income tax.
Underlining the economic vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the commissioner urged the facilitation of business-related permits, including construction and petrol pumps, to encourage the business community. He called for a timely hearing of new applicants' cases and strict action against illegal constructions and violations of bylaws, ensuring compliance with the Chief Minister’s Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).
The commissioner stressed that officers must work diligently to deliver the benefits of government policies to the public.
Deputy Commissioner Lodhran Lubna Nazir gave a detailed briefing, with additional commissioners, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, and departmental officials.
Earlier, Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan paid a visit to Wahdat colony and tasked the Waste Management Company with a one-time cleaning and achieving a zero-waste status for the area.
