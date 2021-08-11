Commissioner orders for precautionary measures against expected flood

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mehmood has directed the deputy commissioners of the four districts and the officers of the Irrigation Departments to make all precautionary measures to tackle the expected floods

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mehmood has directed the deputy commissioners of the four districts and the officers of the Irrigation Departments to make all precautionary measures to tackle the expected floods.

The Commissioner while chairing a meeting with the four districts deputy commissioners and officials of Irrigation Departments directed them to complete repairing work of embankments.

The Commissioner also asked to the authority concerned to chalk out plan for accommodating migrating people of flood-hit places.

He said other necessary equipments should to be made functional for their use in case of possible floods and ordered for removal of encroachments on waterways.

The Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood ruled out flood danger for the time being. However, he said that the administration was fully prepared to cope with it in case it would emerge anywhere in the division.

He asked to hold excessive stock of anti-venom vaccine and fodder for cattle. WASA disposal station be put on alert in the view of severe downpours in upcoming days, he remarked.

Deputy Commissioner, Ali Shehzad, ACC Sarfraz Ahmed and other officers attended the meeting.