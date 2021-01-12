UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Orders For Removing All Encroachments

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Commissioner orders for removing all encroachments

CHICHAWATNI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sahiwal Division Nadir Chatha Tuesday directed the departments and authorities concerned of the Metropolitan Corporation to take action against encroachments in all commercial centers of the city in order to save people from any trouble.

Anti-Encroachment Municipal Officer (MO) Kashif Mehmood ordered for removing temporary and permanent encroachments, erected by shopkeepers on Khoka Bazaar and Church Road.

Earlier, encroachments on High Street, Ghass Mandi, Fareed Town and Madhali Road were demolished on the directions of the commissioner.

The municipal officer said action would continue without any discrimination and strict legal action would be taken against those who offer resistance in removal of encroachments.

Related Topics

Road Sahiwal Kashif Mehmood Church All From

Recent Stories

Vivo Introduces Y51s For Clear Shots & Swift Perfo ..

23 minutes ago

Inter-ministerial committee formed to probe Broads ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will hold trilater ..

45 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

47 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University professor receives US patent

47 minutes ago

Outcomes of PCB Cricket Committee meeting

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.