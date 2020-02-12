Commissioner orders for removing encroachments from Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Multan Division, Shan-ul-Haq on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to remove all encroachments from outside the Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPECI) hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Shan-ul-Haq on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to remove all encroachments from outside the Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPECI) hospital.

He passed on the directions during his surprise visit to health facility here on Wednesday.

The Commissioner said that the encroaches had not only destroyed the beauty of the city, but also were creating hurdles for ambulances rushing to hospitals for dropping patients in emergency.

Punjab government was using all resources to extend best healthcare to patients pouring in the public health facilities, Commissioner added.

Briefing the Commissioner, Executive Director, CPEIC, Dr Rana Altaf informed that work was underway on extension block of the hospital worth Rs 3 billion adding that it would be accomplished by June 2020.

An OPD and Indoor which was consisted 208 beds, being built under the extension while Out patient Department (OPD) would be made operational by December this year, he informed.

The number of beds would rise to over 500 beds after the extension which was consisted at 308 beds so far, Dr Rana conluded.

MS Dr Faheem Akhtar Labar, Director Tehnical, Dr Farhan, and other officials and staffers were also present on the occasion.