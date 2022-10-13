Commissioner orders for strict action against air pollutants

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Maryam Khan directed the concerned officers to take strict action against the elements causing air pollution in the division.

She gave these directions while chairing a meeting regarding to review the smog situation in the division here at her office on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioners of four districts and officials of concerned departments were present in the meeting.

She said that burning paddy residue would be strictly prohibited in the division to prevent smog.

She directed environment protection department to play active role and check smoke emitting factories,brick kilns and vehicles.He added strict action would be taken against the violators.Brick kilns operating without zigzag technology in any area should be sealed immediately.

She said that the Parks and Horticulture Authority must put focus on plantation for the beautification of city as well as to control air pollution.

Maryam Khan said that the committees should be constituted in rural areas to aware farmers about the orders to prevent the burning of paddy residue.

It was informed the meeting that a total of 299 out of 702 brick kilns setup across the division was inspected during one month, 46 FIRs were got registered over violation, five kilns were sealed and fine of Rs 350,000 was imposed as well.

Similarly, Seven cases were registered against seven stone crushing units, four were sealed and 26 cases of crushing units were sent to tribunal for further action.

The meeting was further informed that 63 industrial units were inspected, FIRs were registered against six units and one was unit sealed.A fine of Rs 45,000 was imposed 786 smoke-emitting vehicles and 53 vehicles were impounded by various police stations over violation.