UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Orders For Strict Action Against Air Pollutants

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Commissioner orders for strict action against air pollutants

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Maryam Khan directed the concerned officers to take strict action against the elements causing air pollution in the division.

She gave these directions while chairing a meeting regarding to review the smog situation in the division here at her office on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioners of four districts and officials of concerned departments were present in the meeting.

She said that burning paddy residue would be strictly prohibited in the division to prevent smog.

She directed environment protection department to play active role and check smoke emitting factories,brick kilns and vehicles.He added strict action would be taken against the violators.Brick kilns operating without zigzag technology in any area should be sealed immediately.

She said that the Parks and Horticulture Authority must put focus on plantation for the beautification of city as well as to control air pollution.

Maryam Khan said that the committees should be constituted in rural areas to aware farmers about the orders to prevent the burning of paddy residue.

It was informed the meeting that a total of 299 out of 702 brick kilns setup across the division was inspected during one month, 46 FIRs were got registered over violation, five kilns were sealed and fine of Rs 350,000 was imposed as well.

Similarly, Seven cases were registered against seven stone crushing units, four were sealed and 26 cases of crushing units were sent to tribunal for further action.

The meeting was further informed that 63 industrial units were inspected, FIRs were registered against six units and one was unit sealed.A fine of Rs 45,000 was imposed 786 smoke-emitting vehicles and 53 vehicles were impounded by various police stations over violation.

Related Topics

Police Technology Fine Vehicles Sargodha 786 Investment Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

4 hours ago
 Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

12 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

12 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

12 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.