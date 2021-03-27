UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Orders For Strict Implementation Of Anti-corona SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 25 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Commissioner orders for strict implementation of anti-corona SOPs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan has directed the administration of all four districts of Faisalabad division to ensure strict implementation of the anti-corona SOPs [standard operating procedures].

Chairing a meeting of Coordination Committee for Anti-Corona Measures on Saturday, he said that all precautionary measures against coronavirus should be adopted. He said that effective measures should be taken to protect the citizens from corona by using all available resources.

He also stressed the need to implement anti-corona SOPs in marriage halls, markets and bazaars and all medical facilities including availability of oxygen should be ensured in hospitals to deal with emergencies.

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Muhammad Ali said that 25,232 samples of corona suspects were taken in the district and out of them, 2763 were declared positive since March 1, 2021.

He informed the meeting that implementation of the anti-corona SOPs was being ensured in markets, bazaars and public places.

He said that complete lockdown on Fridays and Saturdays was being implemented. However, violations had been reported from marriage ceremonies and the district government had decided to write a letter to the Punjab Health Department for re-evaluation of anti-corona SOPs about marriage events.

He said that 613 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools had been sealed in the last 12 days for noncompliance of anti-corona SOPs.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) Prof Dr Zaffar Ali Chaudhry said that beds were available in hospitals with 47 ventilators and necessary medicines.

RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Additional Commissioner Coordination Imran Raza Abbasi, Director Health Services Dr Amanullah, CEO Health Dr Bilal Ahmad, Medical Superintendents Allied, District Headquarters, Dr Mushtaq Sipra, Asif Hameed Salimi and others were present.

