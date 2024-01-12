Open Menu

Commissioner Orders For Taking Action Against Hoarders

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2024 | 04:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed price control magistrates

to take action against people involved in hoarding.

Chairing a meeting on Friday at his office, the commissioner instructed deputy commissioners

to hold meetings every week with price control magistrates to check their performance.

Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali, directors Agriculture and health

with officers from the food and industries departments participated.

Deputy Commissioners from four districts, including Zeshan Shabir from Khushab,

Sajjad A Khan from Mianwali and Dr Noor Muhammad from Bhakkar

participated via video link.

The commissioner emphasized an effective inspection, monitoring of prices for essential

commodities and strict monitoring of open auctions in fruit and vegetable markets.

The commissioner also directed magistrates to ensure regular monitoring of auctions

in vegetable markets and enforce the government rates.

