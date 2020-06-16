Commissioner orders good healthcare facilities to coronavirus patients

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has ordered for paying special attention to treatment of coronavirus positive patients at government hospitals and provision of personal protective equipment (PPEs) to doctors and paramedical staff.

He was presiding over a meeting at his office with officers of the district administration and senior officers of Pakistan Army regarding anti-corona measures here Tuesday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed, medical superintendents and other officers were also present.

He said that all necessary facilities should be ensured to the patients battling the coronavirus.

The DC apprised the meeting about the latest situation of coronavirus in the district and said that an awareness campaign about precautionary measures was continuing to protect citizens from the virus.