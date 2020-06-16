UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Orders Good Healthcare Facilities To Coronavirus Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:52 PM

Commissioner orders good healthcare facilities to coronavirus patients

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has ordered for paying special attention to treatment of coronavirus positive patients at government hospitals and provision of personal protective equipment (PPEs) to doctors and paramedical staff

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has ordered for paying special attention to treatment of coronavirus positive patients at government hospitals and provision of personal protective equipment (PPEs) to doctors and paramedical staff.

He was presiding over a meeting at his office with officers of the district administration and senior officers of Pakistan Army regarding anti-corona measures here Tuesday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed, medical superintendents and other officers were also present.

He said that all necessary facilities should be ensured to the patients battling the coronavirus.

The DC apprised the meeting about the latest situation of coronavirus in the district and said that an awareness campaign about precautionary measures was continuing to protect citizens from the virus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Muhammad Ali All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

1 hour ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

2 hours ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

3 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.