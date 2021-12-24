UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Orders Immediate Steps For Recovery Of Revenue Dues

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Dr Irshad Ahmed Friday directed all revenue officers to take immediate steps for recovery of government revenue dues.

He said that digital Girdawri has been started at all Mouzas and he personally visiting tehsils and checking digital Girdawri through his cell phone and uploading.

He expressed these views while presiding over divisional revenue officials meeting here.

He ordered revenue officials to ensure entry of identity card in the property records of the citizens immediately and to meet the water charges, Tawan stamp duty and other revenue targets.

He directed officials to start auction of government lands retrieved from land grabbers and confiscate the properties of government defaulters by blocking it.

Commissioner gave ultimatum to revenue officers for improving their performance further and warned strict departmental action.

On this occasion Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan while giving briefing said that the performance of land Record Centers and Revenue Officers was being monitored to bring Multan district on top across the province.

Later, revenue officials including Assistant Commissioners gave briefing on the performance.

