Commissioner Orders Implementation Of Code Of Conduct During Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull Thursday directed to strictly ensure the implementation of the code of conduct for maintaining peace during Muharram ul Haram.

Phull was presiding over a meeting to finalize security arrangements regarding Muharram with officials of law enforcement agencies, and civil administration.

The meeting decided that there would be a strict ban on fiery and provocative speeches, hate material and graffiti. The use of loudspeakers for inflammatory speeches and content would not be allowed at any cost.

The meeting also decided that there would be a strict ban on the display of weapons and no one would be allowed to carry even licensed weapons till the 13th Muhrram-ul- Haram.

