Commissioner orders implementation of file-tracking system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Aamir Kareem has ordered for introduction of a file-tracking system to establish a practical model of good governance and improve departmental coordination.

Presiding over a review meeting, he stressed the need to develop a one-window mechanism for providing immediate guidance to citizens, either in person or online. He stressed that resolving public issues at their doorsteps should be a priority, eliminating the need for multiple office visits.

Under the proposed file-tracking system, citizens' applications and complaints would be addressed promptly.

The commissioner assigned Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Mukarram Sultan Sahu to formulate the one-window mechanism, ensuring efficiency and transparency. He said that the system aims to restore public trust in institutions, eradicate red-tape culture, and hold corrupt officials accountable.

The meeting was attended by additional commissioners, additional deputy commissioners, and assistant commissioners.