Commissioner orders implementation of flood control plan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has ordered for implementation of a flood control plan in all four districts of the division and uploading of the performance reports on the departmental website on daily basis.

He also ordered for appointing focal persons and maintaining close liaison among all departments concerned for swift help to citizens during the monsoon and rainy season.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Muhammad Ali, Director Local Government Mian Aftab Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioners Revenue & General Fazal Rabi Cheema, Mudassar Nazir, Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar, Director Livestock Dr Mahmood Akhtar, Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Waste Management Company Kashif Raza Awan, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Tariq Mehmood and deputy commissioners of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot were also present through video link.

The DC said that during the monsoon season, all departments concerned should mobilise their available resources, clear all sewerage lines, keep clean highways and clear choking points swiftly so that urban flooding issues could be resolved without any hurdle.

He ordered for keeping all machinery in working condition during rains and said that third party team would also submit its report in that regard.

He also directed the DCs of Jhang and Chiniot to visit embankments of the river in their districts and make all arrangements to deal with any flood emergency in the coming days.

He said that owners of dangerous and dilapidated buildings should be contacted and convinced for getting vacated the buildings to avoid any human losses in case of any building collapses.

The DCs and other officers briefed the meeting on flood-fighting measures during the monsoon season.