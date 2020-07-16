UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Orders Implementation Of Flood Control Plan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

Commissioner orders implementation of flood control plan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has ordered for implementation of a flood control plan in all four districts of the division and uploading of the performance reports on the departmental website on daily basis.

He also ordered for appointing focal persons and maintaining close liaison among all departments concerned for swift help to citizens during the monsoon and rainy season.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Muhammad Ali, Director Local Government Mian Aftab Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioners Revenue & General Fazal Rabi Cheema, Mudassar Nazir, Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar, Director Livestock Dr Mahmood Akhtar, Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Waste Management Company Kashif Raza Awan, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Tariq Mehmood and deputy commissioners of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot were also present through video link.

The DC said that during the monsoon season, all departments concerned should mobilise their available resources, clear all sewerage lines, keep clean highways and clear choking points swiftly so that urban flooding issues could be resolved without any hurdle.

He ordered for keeping all machinery in working condition during rains and said that third party team would also submit its report in that regard.

He also directed the DCs of Jhang and Chiniot to visit embankments of the river in their districts and make all arrangements to deal with any flood emergency in the coming days.

He said that owners of dangerous and dilapidated buildings should be contacted and convinced for getting vacated the buildings to avoid any human losses in case of any building collapses.

The DCs and other officers briefed the meeting on flood-fighting measures during the monsoon season.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Flood Agriculture Company Visit Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh Muhammad Ali All Government Rains

Recent Stories

“Sindh Rejects Basha Dam” becomes top trend

26 minutes ago

ADP warns families of risk of seating children und ..

42 minutes ago

NAB summons Khawaja Asif again in a housing societ ..

57 minutes ago

EAD celebrates first critically endangered Addax b ..

57 minutes ago

“Huawei Remains Focused on 5G Advancements in Th ..

58 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.