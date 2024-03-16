Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Implementation Of Negahban Ramazan Package

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2024 | 09:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the deputy commissioners of four districts of the division to accelerate implementation on Negahban Ramazan package for achieving its 100 per cent targets.

Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, she said that the government was spending billions of rupees to provide relief to the poor families during the holy month of Ramazan.

Therefore, deputy commissioners of Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot should expedite their efforts for implementation on Negahban Ramzan Package by providing ration bags to the registered poor and needy families.

She also directed the deputy commissioners for achieving 100 percent targets of Suthra Punjab program by removing waste material especially from main roads and congested areas in major cities.

She said that price control mechanism was devised for provision of daily use items on subsidized rates to the people. In this connection, price control magistrates should be active in the field for taking strict action against the profiteers.

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh briefed the Divisional Commissioner about progress of his district regarding Negahban Ramzan Package, Suthra Punjab and Drive against profiteering.

