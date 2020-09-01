UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Orders Implementation Of Price Control Mechanism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 05:19 PM

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has asked deputy commissioners of four districts to ensure strict implementation of price control mechanism in accordance with the government directives

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has asked deputy commissioners of four districts to ensure strict implementation of price control mechanism in accordance with the government directives.

Presiding over a meeting to review price control mechanism on Tuesday, the divisional commissioner said that prices of fruits and vegetables including onions, potatoes, peas, tomatoes should be checked indirectly and the prices of any commodity should not be unduly increased.

He said that regular meeting with Karyana Associations should be held to ensure checking of price mechanism and its implementation.

He said that deputy commissioners should continue their regular visits to vegetable markets and continue to monitor implementation of fixed prices of fruits and vegetables. In this regard, assistant commissioners should also be activated.

He said that the banners should also be displayed at conspicuous places inform about presence of flour and its price. In this regard strict action should also be taken against the flour mills which were not implementing supply quota of flour.

During the meeting deputy commissioners gave detailed briefing on price control activities.

