Commissioner orders implementing micro-plan during anti-polio drive

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan has ordered for strict implementation of micro plan, made for the anti-polio drive, starting across the division from March 29.

Presiding over a meeting here Friday, he directed the authorities concerned to ensure vaccination of all children up to five years of age.

He said that strict monitoring should be carried out during the campaign.

Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Bilal Ahmed, and DCOs from other three districts Chiniot, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh attended the meeting through video link.