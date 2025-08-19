Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Improve Public Service Delivery

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 04:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan on Tuesday directed the Water and Sanitation

Agency (WASA) to evolve an effective mechanism for addressing public complaints.

He issued directions while chairing a weekly meeting where officials from various departments,

including WASA, Sargodha Waste Management (SWM), Public Health Engineering, Municipal

Corporation, Highways, and PHA, presented their weekly performance reports and were

assigned future targets.

On the occasion, WASA Managing Director Azizullah Khan briefed the Commissioner

on desilting, disposal operations, and the response to Tuesday's rainfall.

The meeting was briefed on city beautification progress and the repair of the pedestrian

bridge on Khushab Road, which was expected to be completed within 15 days.

The Commissioner directed the SWM to ensure cleanliness in village committees

and prepare a monthly cleanliness schedule for each village and union council in

the division.

The meeting was informed that four bays had been vacated at the General Bus

Stand for the launch of electric buses, and a technical team would soon install

the charging system.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Wasim,

Director Development Bilal Hassan, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Majid bin

Ahmad and other officials.

