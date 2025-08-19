Commissioner Orders Improve Public Service Delivery
Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan on Tuesday directed the Water and Sanitation
Agency (WASA) to evolve an effective mechanism for addressing public complaints.
He issued directions while chairing a weekly meeting where officials from various departments,
including WASA, Sargodha Waste Management (SWM), Public Health Engineering, Municipal
Corporation, Highways, and PHA, presented their weekly performance reports and were
assigned future targets.
On the occasion, WASA Managing Director Azizullah Khan briefed the Commissioner
on desilting, disposal operations, and the response to Tuesday's rainfall.
The meeting was briefed on city beautification progress and the repair of the pedestrian
bridge on Khushab Road, which was expected to be completed within 15 days.
The Commissioner directed the SWM to ensure cleanliness in village committees
and prepare a monthly cleanliness schedule for each village and union council in
the division.
The meeting was informed that four bays had been vacated at the General Bus
Stand for the launch of electric buses, and a technical team would soon install
the charging system.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Wasim,
Director Development Bilal Hassan, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Majid bin
Ahmad and other officials.
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Exporters’ delegation visits GtCCI2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders improve public service delivery2 minutes ago
-
Rescue, relief operation in flood-affected areas being carried out in well coordinated manner: Tara ..11 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest three suspects involved in kidnapping11 minutes ago
-
Woman among five held as police raid brothel in Paharpur11 minutes ago
-
Two killed, two injured in RYK accident11 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders crackdown on illegal trawling, emphasizes transparency, quality, timely execution of ..11 minutes ago
-
Awarness seminar on legal identity held in Nawabshah11 minutes ago
-
IPRI book calls for ‘Democratizing Economic Security’12 minutes ago
-
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest26 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam visits Japan’s National Center for Global Health31 minutes ago
-
CM invites Japanese firms to invest in Punjab’s SEZs31 minutes ago