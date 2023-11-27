Commissioner orders improved facilities in FIC

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed to improve treatment facilities in Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC).

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, she discussed various matters relating to FIC and said that hospital waste should be discarded immediately in addition to implementing a new agreement on an urgent basis.

She said that the parking fee for vehicle was fixed at RsRs.30 whereas Rs.10 would be charged as motorcycle parking fee at FIC. The commissioner was also briefed about 4-months performance of the hospital.

Meanwhile, the divisional commissioner also informed Secretary Health about updates on FIC through video link.