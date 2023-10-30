Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Improved Facilities In Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2023 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed on Monday directed improving medical facilities in Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital and said no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

She paid a surprise visited to the hospital situated at Haseeb Shaheed Colony and checked the presence of doctors and paramedics at their duty points. She also interacted with the attendants of the patients and inquired about the provision of medical facilities in the hospital.

She also checked the duty roster, wards, waiting room, washrooms and other sections of the hospital and said that the government was spending huge money on the provision of health facilities to people.

She also took a briefing about development projects in the hospital and directed the hospital administration to improve treatment facilities.

She directed the medical superintendent to monitor the performance of the doctors and paramedical staff so that the quality of service could be improved, according to the vision of the caretaker Chief Minister.

