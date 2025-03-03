Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Improved Healthcare In FIC

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan visited Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) here on Monday to assess ongoing developments and explore further improvements in medical services.

During her visit, she inspected various departments of the hospital and evaluated the quality of healthcare being provided to patients. She interacted with hospital staff and administration to understand their challenges and directed them to improve healthcare service delivery in the hospital.

She held a meeting with representatives of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and discussed various strategies for up-gradation and expansion of the FIC.

She also highlighted the importance of modernizing medical facilities and enhancing patient care through collaborative efforts. FIC officials provided a detailed briefing on the availability of medicines and overall service delivery. The commissioner assured that the government was committed to addressing any shortcomings and ensuring a steady supply of essential medical resources.

In this connection, the private sector has also been taken on board to contribute towards the improvement of different hospitals. This partnership would help strengthen healthcare infrastructure and provide advanced medical equipment for the patients, she added.

