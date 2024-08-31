Commissioner orders improving flood emergency arrangements

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed all departments including Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) to improve their flood emergency arrangements.

During a meeting on Saturday, she reviewed flood arrangements and said that all departments should take short-and long-term steps to deal with urban flooding emergencies. She said that people were facing sewerage problems in various areas and their issue should be resolved on top priority basis.

She also directed to active the entire machinery and directed the WASA to prepare a comprehensive report about available machinery and its use during flood emergencies especially in Jhang district.

She said that various schemes relating to up-gradation of sewerage system were initiated. The service area of completed schemes should also be released on Google map.

She also directed to complete de-silting work on war-footing besides making anti-encroachment operation successful in order to provide maximum relief to the general public.