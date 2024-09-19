Commissioner orders inquiry

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Nasir Mahmud sought a report from the deputy commissioner over

a woman's death at the BISP Khan Garh center yesterday.

He also directed DC Mian Usman Ali to hold an inquiry and fix the responsible

of the incident.

On Wednesday, 50-year-old Khadija Bibi died due to suffocation during

the funds disbursement at the center.

Today, the deputy commissioner and additional deputy commissioner

visited the house of the deceased and offered condolence, and assured of conducting

impartial inquiry to fix the elements involved in the negligence.

According to spokesman for the district administration, all the BISP centres are

directed to close down until further order. The spokesman said all franchisers had been

directed to make sure arrangements of cool water, shades and other facilities.

The spokesman said the deceased wasn't a beneficiary of the BISP programme and

she was a heart patient.