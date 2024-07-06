Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Inquiry Against Revenue Officials For Professional Misconduct

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Commissioner orders inquiry against revenue officials for professional misconduct

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Commissioner Mariyam Khan ordered an inquiry against two revenue officials for alleged misconduct, involving intentional changes to documents that caused a citizen to incur losses.

She issued the order during an open court session aimed at addressing citizens' issues related to revenue matters, here on Saturday.

The open court provided much-needed relief to many citizens whose cases had been pending for years.

Following a citizen's complaint, Commissioner Mariyam Khan initiated action against two revenue officials, a patwari and a kanungo, under the Punjab Employee Efficiency, Discipline Act (PEEDA). In her address to the citizens, she emphasized that every effort was being made to resolve their issues promptly.

The objective of holding open court is to ensure timely provision of relief to the masses, she remarked.

Related Topics

Punjab Court Employment

Recent Stories

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential electi ..

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

17 hours ago
 Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

19 hours ago
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

20 hours ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

20 hours ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

22 hours ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

23 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

23 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan