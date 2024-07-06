Commissioner orders inquiry against revenue officials for professional misconduct

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Commissioner Mariyam Khan ordered an inquiry against two revenue officials for alleged misconduct, involving intentional changes to documents that caused a citizen to incur losses.

She issued the order during an open court session aimed at addressing citizens' issues related to revenue matters, here on Saturday.

The open court provided much-needed relief to many citizens whose cases had been pending for years.

Following a citizen's complaint, Commissioner Mariyam Khan initiated action against two revenue officials, a patwari and a kanungo, under the Punjab Employee Efficiency, Discipline Act (PEEDA). In her address to the citizens, she emphasized that every effort was being made to resolve their issues promptly.

The objective of holding open court is to ensure timely provision of relief to the masses, she remarked.