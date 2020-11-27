Commissioner orders inquiry into illegal constructions complaints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood ordered an inquiry on the complaint of a citizen regarding illegal constructions across the division here on Friday.

Taking action on various complaints of the citizens regarding a large number of illegal constructions across the region and also against the corruption of officers of concerned departments.

The commissioner ordered inquiry on the complaints and sought report of the inquiry within the next seven days.

The Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that inquiry report would be made public through media and strict action would be taken against the involved officers and others.