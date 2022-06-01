Commissioner orders inquiry into missing facility of medicines at DHQ

Commissioner Multan Division Amir Khattak on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the matter of non-availability of medicines to patients at District Headquarters Hospital Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Amir Khattak on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the matter of non-availability of medicines to patients at District Headquarters Hospital Khanewal.

During his visit to the DHQ Hospital, the commissioner was informed by citizens that hospital administration did not provide medicines to the patients. While listening to the complaints, he directed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed to launch an inquiry into the matter.

He said that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure best medical facilities to masses and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

The commissioner directed hospital administration to display a list of all the facilities being provided at the hospital. He said that he was given the task of improving the quality of services at public hospitals, adding that there would be no compromise on service delivery.

He also sought a plan from the by the DHQ administration for improvement of service delivery and recruitment of technical staff.