Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Inquiry Of Missing Animals, Birds In Wildlife Park

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Commissioner orders inquiry of missing animals, birds in wildlife park

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir ordered an inquiry of missing animals and birds during a visit to wildlife park paid here Monday.

He called officers of the building department to improve the infrastructure of the park in order to attract the maximum number of visitors to see the natural beauty of the soil.

Additional Commissioner Coordination and DG PHA Karim Bakhsh accompanied the Commissioner.

Dr. Nasir opened cages of birds and animals to observe their condition whether or not it's up to a satisfactory level.

He also ordered an investigation into the smell of meat spread in the surroundings.

He ordered the concerned in-charge to submit him report of the biometric attendance of the officers and employees of the park.

He checked the water supply line and water containers.

He directed to improvement of the writing of the information and signboard of the wildlife park outside of the venue.

The commissioner ordered to repair water tank on an emergency basis. Fresh water will be delivered to the water tank urgently. He said the health and nutrition of speechless animals would never be compromised.

He also gave orders to trim corners, and signboards of the zoo, repaint the grill and clarify the writing.

On this occasion, SDO Building, in-charge Wildlife Park Siddhartha Muntha and a veterinary doctor were present.

Related Topics

Water Visit Doctor Nasir Tank

Recent Stories

UAE committed to boosting collaboration between ME ..

UAE committed to boosting collaboration between MENA countries to enhance climat ..

5 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first against New Zealand

10 minutes ago
 Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat ..

Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat for world peace: Mushaal

31 minutes ago
 Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the ..

Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the voice of the oppressed Palest ..

39 minutes ago
 Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds a ..

Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds at devastating scale

49 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

2 hours ago
Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment ..

Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment years to benefit from higher ..

2 hours ago
 CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'g ..

CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'good intentions'

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses ..

UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses that the immediate priority i ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan