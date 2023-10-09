Commissioner orders inquiry of missing animals, birds in wildlife park

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir ordered an inquiry of missing animals and birds during a visit to wildlife park paid here Monday.

He called officers of the building department to improve the infrastructure of the park in order to attract the maximum number of visitors to see the natural beauty of the soil.

Additional Commissioner Coordination and DG PHA Karim Bakhsh accompanied the Commissioner.

Dr. Nasir opened cages of birds and animals to observe their condition whether or not it's up to a satisfactory level.

He also ordered an investigation into the smell of meat spread in the surroundings.

He ordered the concerned in-charge to submit him report of the biometric attendance of the officers and employees of the park.

He checked the water supply line and water containers.

He directed to improvement of the writing of the information and signboard of the wildlife park outside of the venue.

The commissioner ordered to repair water tank on an emergency basis. Fresh water will be delivered to the water tank urgently. He said the health and nutrition of speechless animals would never be compromised.

He also gave orders to trim corners, and signboards of the zoo, repaint the grill and clarify the writing.

On this occasion, SDO Building, in-charge Wildlife Park Siddhartha Muntha and a veterinary doctor were present.