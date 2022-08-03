UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Orders Inquiry On Media Reports Of Expired Medicines Supply To Flood Hit People

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2022 | 10:26 PM

Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Usman Anwar Wednesday ordered an inquiry after a media report indicated supply of expired medicines to the flood affected people

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Usman Anwar Wednesday ordered an inquiry after a media report indicated supply of expired medicines to the flood affected people.

Commissioner also sent deputy commissioner DG Khan Muhammad Anwar Baryar to the site to look into the matter and provide initial report besides deputing an inquiry committee comprising senior doctors with a direction to submit report within 24 hours.

DHO Dr. Ahsan has been made the convener of the committee while DHO Dr. Athar and director DHDC Dr Kamran are its members. Those found responsible would face action, commissioner said.

