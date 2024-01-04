Commissioner orders inspection of petrol pumps to check measurement frauds

Commissioner Multan division Engr Amir Khattak Thursday directed the deputy commissioners to begin inspection of all petrol pumps in their respective districts and penalize those using flawed or willfully tampered measurement equipment to fleece the people

Chairing a performance review meeting, the Commissioner said that petrol pumps involved in giving lesser quantity of petrol to motorcyclists and four wheelers would be penalized as per law.

He also ordered indiscriminate action against violators of one-dish law at marriage halls and those involved in hoarding essential commodities to increase demand and price artificially.

He asked the price control magistrates to improve their performance and ordered to resolve all complaints received on Qeemat App.

The deputy commissioners of Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran informed him that 136 price control magistrates conducted 7899 inspections throughout the division in a day and got 26 violators were arrested, registered five FIRs and imposed fine of Rs 613,500 on violators against 220 complaints of the people.