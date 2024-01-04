Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Inspection Of Petrol Pumps To Check Measurement Frauds

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2024 | 07:09 PM

Commissioner orders inspection of petrol pumps to check measurement frauds

Commissioner Multan division Engr Amir Khattak Thursday directed the deputy commissioners to begin inspection of all petrol pumps in their respective districts and penalize those using flawed or willfully tampered measurement equipment to fleece the people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Multan division Engr Amir Khattak Thursday directed the deputy commissioners to begin inspection of all petrol pumps in their respective districts and penalize those using flawed or willfully tampered measurement equipment to fleece the people.

Chairing a performance review meeting, the Commissioner said that petrol pumps involved in giving lesser quantity of petrol to motorcyclists and four wheelers would be penalized as per law.

He also ordered indiscriminate action against violators of one-dish law at marriage halls and those involved in hoarding essential commodities to increase demand and price artificially.

He asked the price control magistrates to improve their performance and ordered to resolve all complaints received on Qeemat App.

The deputy commissioners of Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran informed him that 136 price control magistrates conducted 7899 inspections throughout the division in a day and got 26 violators were arrested, registered five FIRs and imposed fine of Rs 613,500 on violators against 220 complaints of the people.

Related Topics

Multan Petrol Fine Marriage Price Khanewal Lodhran Vehari All

Recent Stories

PPP's only rivals poverty, inflation, unemployment ..

PPP's only rivals poverty, inflation, unemployment: Bilawal

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Information minister condemns terrorism in ..

Punjab Information minister condemns terrorism in Kerman

5 minutes ago
 Injured crow trapped at tall tree rescued in Mansh ..

Injured crow trapped at tall tree rescued in Manshera

5 minutes ago
 Man arrested for blackmailing a married woman

Man arrested for blackmailing a married woman

5 minutes ago
 Anti-polio campaign to kick off from Jan 8

Anti-polio campaign to kick off from Jan 8

18 minutes ago
 Court awards death sentence in murder case

Court awards death sentence in murder case

18 minutes ago
Sindh Police reports significant arrests, operatio ..

Sindh Police reports significant arrests, operations from September to December

18 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates week long anti-polio camp ..

Commissioner inaugurates week long anti-polio campaign

18 minutes ago
 Minister stresses bringing accident ratio of mine ..

Minister stresses bringing accident ratio of mine workers to zero

18 minutes ago
 Dense fog hits Northern Sindh

Dense fog hits Northern Sindh

23 minutes ago
 Nishtar Hospital sets up PSC for curing stroke pat ..

Nishtar Hospital sets up PSC for curing stroke patients

17 minutes ago
 Victorious India are a danger anywhere in the worl ..

Victorious India are a danger anywhere in the world, says Sharma

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan