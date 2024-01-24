Commissioner Orders Installing Security Cameras At Sensitive Polling Stations
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti held security arrangements related meeting on upcoming general election here on Wednesday, which was also attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Shrukh Kamal Sidiqui and District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran.
The commissioner was briefed by the regional police officer (RPO) that all arrangements regarding elections security across the region had been finalised by the Sargodha police.
The commissioner ordered installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at sensitive polling stations to ensure security of voters.
He also ordered for sending him reports about polling scheme of all four districts of Sargodha region at the earliest.
The commissioner said that Sargodha police would strive to provide exemplary security at all polling stations so that voters could use their right of vote without any fear. Regional Election Commissioner Amir Ashfaq Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Shoaib Ali, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal and DCs of all three districts were also present.
Recent Stories
Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi
COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals
ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change
Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO
Police devise security plan for general elections
Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom
Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS
MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to tackle any situation during e ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister stresses for quality education in shaping bright future of country24 minutes ago
-
'BISP Mobile Registration Vehicle', latest call centers to be operational soon: DG says34 minutes ago
-
Severe Fog Disrupts Power Supply in HESCO Region, 40 Feeders Tripped34 minutes ago
-
Trader fined over violation34 minutes ago
-
Minister on Int'l Day of Education stresses for quality education in shaping bright future of countr ..34 minutes ago
-
Residents rescued of house on fire34 minutes ago
-
70 public officials to face music for absent in election training34 minutes ago
-
Three laborers die, seven injured in Kohistan accident34 minutes ago
-
All housing projects of industrial workers to be completed in stipulated time periods:WWF34 minutes ago
-
NAEAC body visits UOAP for accreditation of Food Science, Human Nutrition deptt44 minutes ago
-
7 criminals nabbed in Sargodha1 hour ago
-
Repatriation of undocumented Afghans continues1 hour ago