Commissioner Orders Installing Security Cameras At Sensitive Polling Stations

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Commissioner orders installing security cameras at sensitive polling stations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti held security arrangements related meeting on upcoming general election here on Wednesday, which was also attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Shrukh Kamal Sidiqui and District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran.

The commissioner was briefed by the regional police officer (RPO) that all arrangements regarding elections security across the region had been finalised by the Sargodha police.

The commissioner ordered installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at sensitive polling stations to ensure security of voters.

He also ordered for sending him reports about polling scheme of all four districts of Sargodha region at the earliest.

The commissioner said that Sargodha police would strive to provide exemplary security at all polling stations so that voters could use their right of vote without any fear. Regional Election Commissioner Amir Ashfaq Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Shoaib Ali, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal and DCs of all three districts were also present.

