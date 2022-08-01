UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Orders Intensifying Anti-dengue Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Commissioner orders intensifying anti-dengue campaign

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain has ordered for intensifying ongoing anti-dengue surveillance campaign during monsoon season for complete elimination of dengue larvae

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain has ordered for intensifying ongoing anti-dengue surveillance campaign during monsoon season for complete elimination of dengue larvae.

He was presiding over a meeting here on Monday, attended by Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tariq Niazi and other officers.

The commissioner said that chemical treatment of all hotspots especially tires and scrap shops, under-construction buildings, graveyards where dengue larvae could grow in monsoon season should be made for complete elimination of dengue mosquitoes.

The commissioner also ordered to speed up mass awareness campaign about dengue.

Related Topics

Dengue All

Recent Stories

613 ICTP policemen to perform duties for religious ..

613 ICTP policemen to perform duties for religious gatherings in Muharram

3 minutes ago
 Rains: Field staff ordered to intensify cotton sur ..

Rains: Field staff ordered to intensify cotton surveillance

3 minutes ago
 Two dead during S.Africa demos over high power cos ..

Two dead during S.Africa demos over high power costs

3 minutes ago
 Livestock secretary reviews measures for flood-hit ..

Livestock secretary reviews measures for flood-hit areas

3 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to highlight Indian brutalities on 'Expl ..

Kashmiris to highlight Indian brutalities on 'Exploitation Day': Lone

7 minutes ago
 CPO promises foolproof security in Muharram

CPO promises foolproof security in Muharram

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.