Commissioner orders intensifying anti-dengue campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain has ordered for intensifying ongoing anti-dengue surveillance campaign during monsoon season for complete elimination of dengue larvae.

He was presiding over a meeting here on Monday, attended by Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tariq Niazi and other officers.

The commissioner said that chemical treatment of all hotspots especially tires and scrap shops, under-construction buildings, graveyards where dengue larvae could grow in monsoon season should be made for complete elimination of dengue mosquitoes.

The commissioner also ordered to speed up mass awareness campaign about dengue.